DELIVERING the McCarthys their first win in almost a decade in a race that carries the ultimate sentimental value - Jack Callaghan definitely pulled one off For The Boss.
On Monday night at the Bathurst Paceway, Callaghan drove $6 chance For The Boss to victory in the annual Ray and Olive McCarthy Memorial.
It is a gelding trained at Cobbitty by Belinda McCarthy and it was the first time a runner with a McCarthy connection had taken out the memorial since 2013.
Back then it was Luke McCarthy in the gig for the Belinda McCarthy trained Allblack Stride. Back then the race was held at the old Bathurst Showground Paceway and Callaghan was only 12 years old.
But Callaghan could still appreciate what it meant to the family when For The Boss cruised to a 9.1m victory in the 1,730 metres feature.
"The McCarthys have been massive in my career and this would be a sentimental race to them, so I'm glad I could get it," he said.
While For The Boss drew barrier one, he was crossed early on by the John McCarthy driven Rakasharp ($4.60).
A two-time winning driver of the race named in honour of his parents, John McCarthy was on the hunt for another as the field strung out 25 metres behind him.
There were five metres between frontrunner Rakasharp and For The Boss in the trail as the bell sounded, but the real drama came at the final bend.
Rakasharp went roughly for McCarthy and dropped back through the field, gifting Callaghan the lead with For The Boss.
For The Boss then ran away from his rivals, Callaghan taking a look over his shoulder with 150m to go and seeing the race was his.
The three-year-old For A Reason x Lindsey Effect gelding won by 9.1m, the first victory of his three-start career coming at the perfect time.
Second belonged to A Paradigm Shift ($19), with Rakasharp recovering well enough to place third.
"I was pretty happy with how I was travelling and I noticed Johnny tried to quicken up, but his horse was a bit untractable, it couldn't go and was just hanging on around that last bend," Callaghan said.
"So I thought I'd make the move and my horse was going straight pretty quick.
"He ran right through the line, I had the plugs in and he was travelling pretty well.
"He'll probably have a little break now and hopefully come back even better."
Callaghan's victory in the McCarthy Memorial iced the most successful year in the young reinsman's career.
The 21-year-old, who began driving in the 2017-18 season, now has 466 wins to his credit.
This year he steered five Group 1 winners, including three in as many days in May when Far Out Bro (TAB Regional Hunter Final), Lets Get Rockin (TAB Regional Metro Final) and Spirit Of St Louis (Ballarat Cup) all delivered.
His win with For The Boss gave him a 28 percent winning strike rate at Bathurst for the season.
"It's always good to get a winner in the last race of the year," Callaghan said.
