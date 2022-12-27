IF you're a regular at Café Viva, you'll likely know of the smiley server with the vibrant red lipstick.
It's one of the little things Molly Thorpe does to bring a little more cheer into the world as she takes down orders, makes coffee and carries out whatever other tasks need doing at the new café.
Ms Thorpe, who has a mild intellectual disability, is one of many the many Vivability clients who has gained employment at the café, where everyone is paid award wages.
She saw Café Viva as an opportunity to improve her coffee-making skills, after having trained and worked in hospitality before.
"I find hospitality really fun, because you get to play around with different textures of the coffee and milk, and prepping food as well," she said.
The café only opened in September, but is gaining momentum and proving to be an enjoyable place to work.
"I'm loving it," Ms Thorpe said.
"It's probably one of my favourite places I've ever worked at."
When asked what it is that makes her love coming to work each day, Ms Thorpe said it's "putting a smile on customers' faces" and "trying to make them happy".
She also enjoys getting feedback on their coffees and learning new ways to make even better coffees.
One of Café Viva's goals is to provide a supportive and inclusive workplace.
A team with a wide range of skills and abilities has been employed, and the staff are working together to deliver a great experience for customers and an enjoyable workplace for themselves.
"They're a great bunch of people with different abilities, an all around good bunch," Ms Thorpe said of her colleagues.
Her disability has made it challenging to find a suitable workplace, but she said the café offers her the support she needs and "everyone's there to help".
"If you have a problem, you can go to them and they'll help you sort it out," she said.
Ms Thorpe is glad that Vivability has created this new business to help people like herself find genuine, fair employment.
She's enjoying the independence the job affords her and has found that she is coming out of her shell as she becomes more comfortable and confident.
"I think it's made me a lot happier with myself and not staying shy," Ms Thorpe said.
She said she plans to keep working at the café well into the future.
"I just want to stay here as long as I can," she said.
Café Viva is open seven days a week and is located in the grounds of the Cathedral of St Michael and St John.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.