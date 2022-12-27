Lost trees, new trees, lane switches: The last 12 months on city's biggest road project

IT would have looked, at times, like nothing was happening during 2022 with the biggest road project in Bathurst - the widening of the highway from Kelso to Raglan - but it ended up being a year of significant progress on the now-$73 million construction.
New lanes went down, new money was announced and new trees went in the ground - and that was amid the persistent problems and delays caused by a very wet 12 months.
The year started on a downbeat note for the project when the Western Advocate reported in January that more than 50 days of work had been lost to wet weather in around nine months.
"The project has been significantly impacted by weather due to 777 millimetres of rain falling within the project area since March," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said at the time.
"This has resulted in the loss of 54 days, or nearly one-third of the available working days within the program.
"COVID-19 has also impacted on the construction timing due to contractor availability and, where possible, reducing third party attendance on site, for the safety of our team and the community."
Three months later, in late March, Transport for NSW was asking motorists to allow for additional travel time as poplar trees on the southern side of the highway, about 800 metres east of Ashworth Drive, were to be removed so utilities could be relocated.
April brought the news that wet weather was continuing to put a dampener on the project and another 15 days had been affected by rain already in 2022.
Earthworks had been put on hold since Friday, March 25, Transport for NSW said, as crews had been "diverted to carry out other tasks across the roads network".
"It's anticipated a contract earthworks crew will start on-site in early May," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
As predicted, earthworks resumed the next month.
"The major earthworks contract has been awarded with the contractor on-site since May, working between Ceramic Avenue and PJ Moodie Memorial Drive," Transport for NSW said in June.
"Gas and water main relocations have also been carried out, as well as the first stage of tree planting on the northern side of the highway.
"Construction of new stormwater drainage has been progressing well."
The completion of the first landscaping stage in the highway upgrade was marked in August.
"Motorists coming into Bathurst from Lithgow will be welcomed by a variety of trees consisting mostly of pin oaks that grow up to 20 metres in height," Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said.
"They were specifically grown for this project and Transport for NSW liaised extensively with local greening experts, historic groups and Bathurst Council to select climate appropriate tree species."
Transport for NSW said there would be more tree planting on the southern and northern side of the highway once the highway upgrade had been completed.
October brought news that the $45 million project was now a $73 million project.
The extra funding, the NSW Government said, would make the highway more resilient against extreme weather.
"With this additional funding, we will be able to upgrade the road surface to install a heavy duty asphalt pavement rather than the granular pavement that was initially planned," Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said.
"This will ensure a more resilient road surface for all road users and will reduce ongoing maintenance costs by helping to limit the impacts of extreme weather."
Finally, in December, motorists were given a different view of the project as they switched to new lanes between PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and Nile Street at Raglan in the first week of the month.
About a week later, that switch to new lanes was extended.
And what does 2023 hold for the project? According to Transport for NSW, completion.
It says the Kelso to Raglan highway upgrade - two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street; two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue; new turning paths at highway intersections; and traffic lights at the PJ Moodie Memorial Drive intersection - will be finished by December 2023.
