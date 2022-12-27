Western Advocate

A look back on the past 12 months on city's biggest road project: the Kelso to Raglan Great Western Highway upgrade

Updated December 27 2022 - 4:56pm, first published 12:30pm
Lost trees, new trees, lane switches: The last 12 months on city's biggest road project

IT would have looked, at times, like nothing was happening during 2022 with the biggest road project in Bathurst - the widening of the highway from Kelso to Raglan - but it ended up being a year of significant progress on the now-$73 million construction.

