WITH a tear in her eye and a smile on her face, Amanda Turnbull gets a huge hug from her mother Jenny and draws a double fist-pump from her father Steve.
It was because she had just driven Smooth Baht to victory in the annual Shirley Turnbull Memorial at the Bathurst Paceway.
Her win in the Boxing Day feature was the first time in 13 years the Turnbull family had been able to celebrate a success story in the race that holds a special place in their hearts.
Shirley Turnbull, the wife of Tony 'AD' Turnbull, was the matriarch of the legendary harness racing family. She was Amanda Turnbull's grandmother.
"You don't get emotional winning any other race, but this one you do," Turnbull said as her supporters in the crowd urged her to throw them her racing goggles.
"Especially because my Grandfather is now gone too and it was Dad's horse. It was pretty special."
That her father Steve Turnbull not only trains Smooth Baht but owns him as part of a syndicate her mother manages was certainly a special touch.
But so too was that Turnbull managed to produce a winning drive on a $17 outsider in a field packed with quality.
Her rivals included Group 1 winners Mach Shard and Jilliby Kung Fu, two-time Group 3 winner Jay Ok and the horse she drove to victory in this year's Renshaw Cup, the Jack Trainor trained Stingray Tara.
Going from barrier seven in the $50,000, 2790 metres Group 2 feature, Turnbull restrained Smooth Baht, dropped back to last, then found a spot five back on the pegs.
Ahead of her it was former Chariots Of Fire winner Jilliby Kung Fu in control with Chris Geary in the gig.
As the bell for the final lap sounded Geary decided to up the tempo and the pressure on the field, Jilliby Kung Fu covering the third quarter in 27.5 seconds.
With Turnbull locked away on the pegs in eighth at the 400m mark, not many would have viewed her as a winning chance.
As the field hit the top of the home straight Petes Said So came along the inside and poked his head in front of Jilliby Kung Fu.
But Turnbull had steered Smooth Baht down the sprint lane and he was motoring.
He hit the front with 20m to go, but Turnbull admitted she wasn't sure if she'd beaten home the Robbie Morris driven Petes Said So.
"I actually had to ask Robbie and he said 'No I think you got me', I knew it was tight," the 32-year-old said.
There was a head in it, Smooth Baht taking the win in a 1:57.3 mile rate ahead of Petes Said So ($9), while Jilliby Kung Fu ($3.60) ended up in third, a further 1.4m back.
It was the first time since Steve Turnbull's success aboard Slick Bromac in 2009 that the family had won the memorial.
As for Amanda Turnbull, the victory came 15 years after winning the feature for the first time with Gold Claim.
"It was a hot field, it looked like on paper it was going to be run pretty genuine, I just needed to find the right spot. It took awhile," she said.
"It was awesome, he just races so much better at Bathurst than the little tracks. So I knew he was up in grade a lot, but I knew he'd go pretty good.
"The last time I won Dad trained it, but Dad owns this fellah, so yeah it was pretty special."
It was Turnbull's 81st winning drive at Bathurst this season, but the one she will cherish the most.
