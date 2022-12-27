FIRE and Rescue NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Service are working together to extinguish a fire on the outskirts of Oberon.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman told the Western Advocate that an area of bark and bush is on fire in the vicinity of Albion and Endeavour streets, which is on Oberon's northern edge.
The spokesman said the two fire services are working with a contractor with an excavator who is pulling the area of bark apart so the fire can be extinguished.
The call came in to emergency services at 10.21am on Tuesday, December 27, the Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said.
The RFS told the Western Advocate that it is a 40 metre by 40 metre area of mulch that is alight and Fire and Rescue NSW is handling the incident, with the RFS assisting.
