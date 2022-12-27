A RETIRED general surgeon says the number of surgeons in Bathurst has dropped since he came to the city, but the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre could help to turn that around.
Dr Bill Mackie, who is a major shareholder and director of Bathurst Private Hospital and a minority shareholder in the development of the BIMC, spoke at the December 14 council meeting in support of the development.
He said Bathurst is "falling behind its peers in regional NSW" when it comes to health services.
Dr Mackie was one of four general surgeons in Bathurst when he arrived more than 30 years ago.
When the public hospital began to stall, Dr Mackie became frustrated and largely moved his practice to Orange.
"There are now eight general surgeons in Orange and there were four when I went there, so the growth in Orange has been dramatic, where as Bathurst, when I started here, we had four and there are now three general surgeons in the public hospital," he said.
"There's no doubt that medical services in Bathurst have not progressed in the last 30 years."
Dr Mackie said the city needs an integrated medical centre.
One of the biggest objections to the BIMC is its location, which is proposed to be the former Clancy Motors site in Howick Street.
Due to Bathurst Regional Council's December 14 decision, it would be permitted to be built at a height of 29 metres and with a floor space ratio greater than the planning controls in the Local Environment Plan (LEP).
The BIMC would also include a new private hospital, to replace the facility in Gormans Hill, which is fast approaching the end of its lease.
Dr Mackie said other sites were considered for the private hospital, including the Charles Sturt University campus, co-location with the public hospital and private facilities and public areas around the public hospital.
"None of those was economically viable or had the ability to be delivered within the timeframe we had left on our lease at St Vincent's," he said.
"We've managed to extend the lease for a short period of time at Catholic Healthcare, but our days out there are numbered."
If the BIMC proposal doesn't proceed in a timely manner, he said there will be no long-term future for the private hospital.
