WE have a new winner.
When Bathurst recorded 31 degrees all the way back on January 2, it was not only the hottest day of that summer, but it would end up being the city's hottest day of 2022 - until this week, that is.
It took until the dying days of the year, but Bathurst now has a new title-holder for 2022: 31.8 degrees on Boxing Day.
The city was hovering around the 31 degree mark in the early afternoon on Boxing Day - 30.3 degrees at 1pm and 30.7 degrees at 2pm - but got over the line in the mid-afternoon.
In true Central Tablelands style, though, the city then got down to a minimum of just under 10 degrees early on Tuesday morning, so those who went to bed with the doona pushed off would have been scratching around for it well before the sun was coming up.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
The city's 15.7 degree day (with a strong southwesterly wind) on December 14 means the hottest maximum of this month has doubled the month's coldest maximum.
That sounds extreme, but the difference was even more pronounced last month, when the warmest day (27.4 degrees on November 27) was more than two-and-a-half times the coldest day (10.6 degrees on November 2).
And the forecast for the rest of Bathurst's December? Hot again on Wednesday before temperatures return to the 20s from Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.