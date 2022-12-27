Western Advocate
Steve Turnbull's full of pride as his daughter Amanda wins the Shirley Turnbull Memorial

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 27 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 3:00pm
Steve Turnbull was one very proud father after watching daughter Amanda win the Shirley Turnbull Memorial. Picture by Coffee Photography and Framing

THE ultimate - that is how Steve Turnbull described watching his daughter win a race that honours his late mother with a horse he trained and owns.

