THE ultimate - that is how Steve Turnbull described watching his daughter win a race that honours his late mother with a horse he trained and owns.
While the The Lagoon master-trainer has enjoyed plenty of success stories at the Bathurst Paceway over the years few - if any - were as special as seeing Amanda Turnbull drive Smooth Baht to victory in the Shirley Turnbull Memorial on Monday.
She got the job done in the annual Boxing Day meeting feature by a head, springing an upset with the $17 prospect.
It was a drive that would've made her late grandmother Shirley proud and most certainly had her father bursting with pride.
"This is the ultimate," Steve Turnbull said.
"Like the Gold Crown is unbelievable, but this is the one, this is the pinnacle I think for us.
"That was unreal, we had to get the luck and we got it."
While Monday night's victory was an emotional one for the family, it was also another chapter in their successful run in the race which means so much to them.
Shirley Turnbull, wife of legendary trainer-driver Tony 'AD' Turnbull, died on December 2, 1985, after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage.
Looking for a way to honour his wife, Tony approached then club president Greg Inwood.
The pair agreed on a memorial race which was run for the first time in 1987.
It carried a $5,000 purse and was won by Brian Hancock, husband of Shirley's first daughter Anne, with Thorate.
Steve Turnbull won the following year aboard Cocky Brother, while in 1989, Tony took the honours with Keystone Major.
Tony won the memorial again in 1997 with Roman Origin while many members of the Turnbull family have enjoyed success too.
Steve added winning drives with Red Chief (1993), Smooth Dixie (2001) and Slick Bromac (2009) to the honour role, while his late brother Greg went back-to-back in 1994-95 with Hezour Grant and Rapid Dude respectively.
Another of Shirley's sons, Craig, won with Strong Blade in 2002, while her youngest daughter Cindy (2008, Divisive) has been a winning owner.
The third generation of the Turnbull family have added to the record as well.
Mark Tracey, Anne's son, is a dual winner (Stormrate, Quantum Lobell), and Greg's son Jason Turnbull took out the 2003 memorial driving Gee Dees Boy.
Then there's Amanda.
One of the more special family wins came in 2007 as she wore her grandfather's colours when guiding Gold Claim to victory.
Now, 15 years later, she has added another victory.
She came from eighth with 400m to run in the Group 2 feature on Monday night to snatch victory by a head, her move down the sprint lane with Smooth Baht paying off.
"I was just hoping for a place, that would've been good, but to actually win it was unbelievable," Steve Turnbull said.
"I thought about it halfway down the straight, I thought 'He might run a hole here' and all of a sudden he ducked through, it was great'.
"He's always been thereabouts, he lacks that little bit of high speed early and that forced him to be be three-wide and do so much to get back.
"You just go for luck then and thank God we got it. We own him so it's all been good."
