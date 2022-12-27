Heavy traffic in Blue Mountains as post-Christmas exodus from Sydney begins

TRAFFIC has been heavy at two spots in the Blue Mountains as Sydneysiders try to get out of their city for a holiday following the Christmas and Boxing Day period.
The Transport Management Centre's 11.30am update said traffic was heavy westbound at Glenbrook and Hazelbrook to the west of Sydney, as well as at various points north and south.
The highway through the Blue Mountains is a regular traffic pinch point during school holiday periods, but has also been affected by natural disasters this year.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway issued a warning in the days before Christmas that those heading into inland NSW should be aware that many roads had been affected by recent flooding.
"While we've already repaired 190,000 potholes since February, injected an extra $50 million into emergency pothole repair and deployed extra crews to the worst areas, there is still widespread damage, so people need to be wary and drive to the conditions," he said.
