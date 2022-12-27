Western Advocate

Demolition works wrap up at fuel and fast-food development in Bathurst's west

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 28 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demolition and civil works are essentially finished on the Corporation Avenue site that will become home to a service station and three fast-food outlets. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

LOOKING at the corner opposite the Service NSW building now, you wouldn't know it was only recently home to a multi-brand car dealership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.