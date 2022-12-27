LOOKING at the corner opposite the Service NSW building now, you wouldn't know it was only recently home to a multi-brand car dealership.
Now the building and concrete display areas have been torn down and, within six months or so, will be replaced with an extensive fuel and fast-food offering.
Spectrum Retail Group is in the process of developing the Corporation Avenue site for new 7-Eleven, McDonald's, Red Rooster and Subway outlets.
Work has been happening on the site for several months and development director Youil Adam said the demolition element of the project is just wrapping up.
"We've pretty much finished demolition and civil works on the project," he said.
Crews from Mainbrace, the primary contractor, will be on the site in early January to begin the next steps of the project.
A lot of construction projects in the Bathurst region have faced delays, due to weather or supply chain issues, but Mr Adam said that the Corporation Avenue development is still on schedule.
"The site's been fairly straightforward. It's been a straightforward demolition," he said.
"We've had a fantastic civil contractor that handled everything on the site, which was great. We reused most of the concrete back on the property as well.
"Now Mainbrace will start in early January and hopefully we'll have everything open by the end of June or early July."
There is a lot of excitement about the development from the future tenants, who all will be opening either their second or third premises in Bathurst.
"They're all super keen and really sort of championing Bathurst, I would think, particularly that part of western Bathurst, which we all know needs something desperately in that neck of the woods," Mr Adam said.
"The central precinct is quite congested, especially around the school holidays, and this is just a super convenient option for everyone - great parking, great tenancy mix, good visibility and great access - and we're really proud we can deliver it."
News of the development came to light in mid-2021 when a development application (DA) was lodged proposing the 7-Eleven service station and three food/drink premises, two of which were confirmed to be McDonald's and Subway.
Mr Adam revealed to the Western Advocate in September that the fourth fast-food outlet would be Red Rooster.
He also said that a "couple of hundred" jobs could be created through the four tenancies, representing a jobs boom for Bathurst.
