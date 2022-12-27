A WELL-KNOWN shorthand term for Bathurst is being used in a new promotion run by the city's visitor centre.
The "BX Marks the Spot" competition will encourage locals to shine a spotlight on some of the city's gems and, in turn, go in the draw for weekly prizes.
"BX is a widely known shorthand term for Bathurst used colloquially by many residents, which stems from military radio communications during the Second World War," tourism and visitor services manager Dan Cove said.
"By using BX, a local term to instil pride in our residents, and turning the region into a giant treasure hunt, encouraging them to share their experiences with the Visiting Friends and Relative (VFR) market over summer, we are aiming to increase overall awareness and consideration of our local businesses, experiences, and attractions.
"There is something for everyone in the Bathurst region this summer, from the great outdoors to our rich heritage and history, well-loved attractions, foodie finds, events and live music, great local shops, art and culture."
Residents and visitors are being encouraged to snap local hidden gems, tag the locations, and share on social media using the hashtag #BXmarksthespot so others can discover them as well.
A weekly draw until the end of summer will offer prizes including gift vouchers for local activities and attractions, food, and retail.
Winners will be contacted directly by Bathurst Visitor Information Centre with instructions on how to redeem their prizes.
The BX Marks the Spot treasure hunt competition will be launched this week.
For more information, visit www.bxmarksthespot.com.au
