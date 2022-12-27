WALKING around our Mount for the first time in ages, we were impressed by the information boards telling the story of the mountain from the beginning, when the indigenous people called it Wahluu, to the recent history of our Mount Panorama.
Well done to the council.
It's hard to understand the mindset of whoever tried to scratch off the word "Wahluu" from the painting by Bathurst's own Jock Alexander which features in the story.
Who is actively against bringing all our history and people together?
