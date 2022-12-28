A WINNING treble including success in the feature Gerard Yeo Memorial - Nathan Turnbull's decision to head to Dubbo on Boxing Day proved to be the right call.
While the Bathurst Harness Racing Club staged its annual Carnival of Cups meeting the same evening, the The Lagoon trainer-driver instead headed to the Dubbo Harness Racing Club's biggest meeting of the year.
The highlight was the the running of the Gerard Yeo Memorial (2,120 metres) and it was Turnbull's Diletto ($3.50) that came from three back on the pegs to take the spoils.
That success made it three wins for the evening for Turnbull, who had earlier saluted with Caribbean Delight ($3.80) and Tackas Princess ($6.50).
"We've had a great one, I thought I had a few good each-way chances if they got a bit of luck," he said.
"Two of them did, then that [Diletto's win] was three wide from the fence and got out right when he needed to, it was just perfect."
Mat Rue's The Hustler ($2.70) held favouritism for the memorial, but got boxed in behind Cala Greca ($6.50). The Bathurst trainer-driver had to settle for third.
After going from barrier right, Diletto sat three back in the inside line of runners until the back straight.
Turnbull got Diletto off the pegs and made a three wide charge to the lead. The five-year-old Bettors Delight x Priceless Gem gelding then cruised to a seven metre win.
The Hustler's stable-mate Vanish Hanover ($3.80), with Madi Young in the gig, placed second.
"I thought going into the race that the one [Cala Greca] might hold the front and that would put the favourite right behind it, I thought three wide would be the place to be," he said.
"It all worked out perfectly to get out and going before Mat [Rue] could."
Winning a memorial race is always special for drivers and trainers, but the win meant even more to Turnbull.
It made up for the fact he wasn't in Bathurst contesting the annual Shirley Turnbull Memorial - a race honouring his late grandmother.
"Half of the crowd are connected to that guy [Yeo] so it was a really special one," he said.
"As much as it is bittersweet that I'm not racing in Nan's race tonight, it's always a hard one to miss.
"There are some bloody good horses in it too, for me to bring my team here was a better business decision and it has worked out really good."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
