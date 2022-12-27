Saturday, December 24
ON Saturday 12 bowlers nominated to play two games of triples on a sunny afternoon, which had a cool breeze to help bowlers enjoy their time on the greens.
Game one: Skip Alex Birkens, Chris Stafford and Flynn Armstrong were always in control of their game up to the 12th end over skip Robert Lindsay, Anthony Morrissey and Grant Brunton, as they led 14 shots to six.
After the 16th end Team Birkens led 18-9 over Team Lindsay, who then scored a powerful six shots, followed by one shot by Robert, Anthony and Grant on the18th end.
It was a tight finish with Team Lindsay narrowly going down 18-16 to Alex, Chris and Flynn, in a entertaining game of lawn bowls.
Game two: After the fourth end, skip John Archer, Michael Simmons and Bruce Rich, led four shots to three shots over skip Jim Grives, Susie Simmons and Brian Burke.
But team Grives then won five consecutive ends to lead 11 shots to four after the ninth end.
The game was then reduced to a game of pairs, as Susie and Michael, who had a prior engagement left the green.
Then John and 'skipper' Rich won the next six consecutive ends to lead 14 shots to 11 after the 15th end.
Then by scoring another one shot to two shots, they led 15 to 13 over Jim and Brian, who scored one shot on the 18th end to go down to John and Rich 15-14.
Bathurst City club president Garry Hotham wishes all our bowlers and their families a very happy and prosperous new year, with lots of great bowling to be played by members in 2023.
As the staff of the BCCC are currently on their annual Christmas and new year holidays, Hotham has stated that the club will be opened for our members and visitors to play bowls this Saturday, new year's eve.
Bowlers are requested to ring-in as normal after 11am.
