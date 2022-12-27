Western Advocate
Kalinda Robinson again named as an AusCycling 'Podium Potential' rider

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 28 2022 - 8:50am, first published 8:30am
Star Bathurst rider Kalinda Robinson has once again been classified as an AusCycling 'Podium Potential' cyclist.

SHE'S had an impressive year on the boards and AusCycling officials have paid attention, with Kalinda Robinson again being earmarked as a track rider with the potential to earn podiums for her country.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

