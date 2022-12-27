SHE'S had an impressive year on the boards and AusCycling officials have paid attention, with Kalinda Robinson again being earmarked as a track rider with the potential to earn podiums for her country.
It was revealed in late December that the star Bathurst Cycling Club and Western Region Academy of Sport product was again included on the AusCycling list of those classified as 'Podium Potential' riders.
Robinson's skill as a track sprinter earned her the classification for 2023, keeping her in the development pathway after she was first given the nod a year ago.
It means she will continue to work with the Australian Institute of Sport to develop her skills with a view to seeing her named in the Australian team in the future.
"Nurturing that talent as the foundation of the AusCycling Performance Pathway is vital to both continuing and advancing the success of AusCycling performance as we move towards Paris 2024 and the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow next year," AusCycling's executive general manager of performance, Jesse Korf, said.
After first being classified as a 'Podium Potential' rider in late 2021, this year Robinson moved to Adelaide as part of the development program.
She stepped up to compete in the elite category - meaning she was against open age riders - but still managed to impress.
At the Oceania Track Championships she finished with bronze in the team sprint and keirin.
That came on the back of her silver medal in the team sprint at nationals.
Robinson is one of just three female riders Australia-wide to be in the national track sprint program as podium potential athlete.
Also making another appearance on the latest AusCycling list of athlete categorisations was David Nicholas.
Not surprisingly, he was one of 11 para-cyclists listed in the podium classification.
Since the program began in 2018, Nicholas has been a mainstay of the podium squad.
In January this year he made it seven consecutive men's C3 classification Road National Championship titles in both the individual time trial and road race.
He also competed at a UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships event for the eighth time in his career.
Those announcements come after fellow Bathurst talents Eliza Bennett and Tyler Puzicha were categorised as AusCycling emerging women's track sprint talents in May.
Bennett has trained hard since, with her efforts against international competitors at the recent Sydney 1000 impressing.
Puzicha went on to earn silver in the team sprint at the 2022 UCI Junior Track World Championships in Tel Aviv in an achievement which more than underlined her status as an emerging talent.
Puzicha and her team-mates Emma Stevens and Sophie Marr placed second to a very strong German combination, with 1.045 seconds separating them.
"It's an unexplainable feeling being up on the podium. In the moment it's like 'Wow, we actually did it'," she said.
"The whole experience was definitely a big motivator to try and get to the next level. I had so much fun and enjoyed the whole thing."
That silver medal ride earned Puzicha further recognition as well, with AusCycling naming the trio joint winners of the female track junior cyclist of the year award.
