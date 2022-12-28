WHEN it comes to the AFL Central West there is little doubt that Bathurst is a powerhouse, but Bushrangers president James King believes the city's influence will one day be felt on a higher level too.
The highest level in fact.
King is of the belief that Bathurst will one day produce an AFL or AFLW player. He's not the only person who holds that belief either given the talent within the city.
This season King's Bushrangers and local rivals Bathurst Giants again underlined their status as AFL Central West heavyweights.
Between them the clubs had a presence in six of the seven grand finals contested, with the Bushrangers winning the men's tier one and youth girls premierships and Giants crowned champions of the under 17s and women's competitions.
It's the junior ranks that in particular excite King, who stated when first stepping up as president of the Bushrangers that it was his dream to see his club produce an AFL or AFLW player.
"For me I suppose the dream would be to make sure we have got a really good development path for the junior boys and girls coming through to the senior grade and hopefully one day finding someone from the Bushies who will play AFL," he said at the time.
This year Bushrangers and Giants juniors alike not only impressed at club level, but have been part of representative teams and the Greater Western Sydney Giants Academy programs.
One player in particular who King sees huge potential in is under 16s gun Lucy Driscoll.
"She's just been able to do heaps this year in terms of her football," he said.
"Looking at her credentials, AFL NSW and ACT Indigenous youth girls squad, she made the GWS Giants Academy squad for under 16s, she made the regional challenge combined squad, she's done a lot of development squad stuff.
"She was best on ground in the grand final and best and fairest in the league, she's done some really good things.
"So it's great to see that sort of talent coming through and that doesn't just happen in club land, it's having a lot of high level coaches supporting her."
Jade Leven, who played in the Bushrangers youth girls side alongside Driscoll before doing her ACL, is another emerging talent King thinks could go on to bigger things.
Then there's Scott Brown, a Bushrangers product who this season competed in the AFL Sydney competition for the East Coast Eagles.
He was named best on ground in six of his 15 appearances for the Eagles and has previously played in the VFL for GWS.
As for the Bathurst Giants, they've got teenagers who have been earmarked for big things too.
Tasmyn Davies was recently named in the GWS Giants Academy under 18 female squad for 2023.
Her selection was hard earned as it involved travelling to Sydney twice a week for gruelling sessions, but given Davies longs to one day play AFLW it was a sacrifice she was willing to make.
She's loved the sport ever since her father encouraged her to have a kick in the backyard.
"It's [AFLW] been my dream since I can't even remember, since I was little and kicking the football with my Dad outside. I fell in love with it," she said.
"My Dad and my Grandad have been really into AFL, I can remember ever since I was little they'd always watch on the TV.
"I never really took interest, but a few times my Dad asked if I wanted to kick the footy and we did. Then he taught me the correct techniques and I got really intrigued by it and wanted to get involved.
"I think I was like 11 or 12 when I started and have been with the Bathurst Giants ever since. One day I got a message from Western Sydney asking me if I wanted to come and trial and I did."
While he's not from Bathurst, Dubbo's Cooper Smith is another player that has joined the GWS ranks via the academy program. He has been selected in their under 16 squad for 2023.
Like Davies it involved plenty of time spent travelling to Sydney, but it's further evidence that pathways exist for talents in the Central West.
"Seeing Cooper Smith, not from our club of course, he's a Dubbo boy but his uncle is one of the coaches in our club, he's just got picked up by the Giants and that's an incredible thing," King said.
"To see those sort of things pan out you feel more confident that there's some better footy being played and these guys are being recognised.
"You understand and respect the massive commitments their families have made to help get them there.
"From my perspective it's nice to play a small part in helping to contribute to that."
One of the other factors King thinks could see a Bathurst player join the ranks of the AFL or AFLW in the future is the school programs being run by Casey White.
White, the Central West AFL competition and development coordinator, is working hard to introduce children to the sport at a younger age.
That gives them greater opportunities to develop their skills before graduating to seniors.
"Casey, he's really targeting those Auskick participation numbers and he's been getting some huge numbers coming through to those after school programs," King said.
"If only 10 to 15 percent of those kids convert to playing with ourselves of the Giants, that's a lot more juniors coming though."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.