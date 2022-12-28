Western Advocate
Festival of Bells' return to feature music written for Bathurst's Carillon and the pealing bells of All Saints' Cathedral

Updated December 29 2022 - 12:36pm, first published December 28 2022 - 11:00am
All Saints' Cathedral and the Carillon in the Bathurst CBD and (inset) the National Carillon's Dr Thomas Laue.

A CANBERRA carillonist will unveil a piece written for two of Bathurst's towering CBD landmarks when a unique festival returns to the city centre in April.

