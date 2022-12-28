A CANBERRA carillonist will unveil a piece written for two of Bathurst's towering CBD landmarks when a unique festival returns to the city centre in April.
Dr Thomas Laue gave the world premiere of his composition In Memoriam - a work dedicated to the women and children who suffered through wars in Bathurst and Wiradyuri Country - at the inaugural Festival of Bells in Bathurst in 2021.
In 2023, he will up the ante.
He has been commissioned by the Festival of Bells committee to compose a unique piece of music incorporating both the Carillon and the pealing bells of All Saints' Cathedral and his new work will have its world premiere on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Dr Laue is a senior carillonist at the National Carillon in Canberra (on an island in Lake Burley Griffin) who has won international awards as a carillon performer, composer and arranger.
Bathurst's first Festival of Bells, held in May 2021, brought together nine community groups, 50 volunteers and more than 250 performers, according to convenor Stuart Pearson, and drew a crowd of more than 2600 people over the event's two-and-a-half days, of which one-third were visitors from outside the region.
The 2023 festival will be held on April 28-29 as the opener to Heritage Week in Bathurst and as part of the region's Autumn Colours program.
Festival organisers say the event pays homage to the fact Bathurst has the only War Memorial Carillon in regional and rural Australia - which, after a fundraising campaign, was recently transformed into a world-class concert instrument of 47 bells.
The War Memorial Carillon's uniqueness is amplified by it being located within 100 metres of an Anglican Cathedral bell tower with its array of eight pealing bells, according to festival organisers, who say this juxtaposition of two separate bell tower buildings, each containing a different way of playing bells, occurs nowhere else in the world.
Festival organisers say Dr Laue's commission was made possible by a grant from the Charles Sturt University Community University Partnership (CUP) Program.
They say the 2023 festival will unite nine diverse community groups to deliver a program of music performed by Bathurst carillonists, complemented by bell ringers from around Australia, the very best local adult and school bands, choirs, and individuals.
As well, there will be the region's best food, wine and spirits, according to festival organisers.
