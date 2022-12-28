Residents point to recent events as they call on council to improve consultation

RESIDENTS have accused Bathurst Regional Council of not doing enough to communicate its plans with the community and source feedback, pointing to two recent incidents.
Some community members aired their frustrations at the December 14 council meeting, which was a big night for the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).
Around 30 people spoke at the public forum ahead of the meeting, the majority of which addressed the proposed amendment to the Local Environment Plan that would permit the BIMC to be built at the height and scale proposed, subject to approval of the plans at a state level.
During the forum, some people highlighted the need for better community consultation, not just on the BIMC matter, but on other projects council is involved in.
Resident Rob Quinn said the BIMC proposal is one of the most expensive developments in the area.
He suggested more outreach to the community, noting traditional media isn't read by or accessible to everyone.
"With such a development, would it not be better to have a mail out to all citizens to let them know what's going on in their town?" he said.
"... Have a look at what the community says, and the reason for that is local council should reflect what the community wants, not what we'd call the officials here."
Chairman of Greening Bathurst, Ashley Bland, framed his comments about consultation around both the BIMC proposal and the recent removal of mature trees on Hereford Street.
He said that the community was "so desperately keen to be involved and active and part of the decision-making process", but wasn't getting the opportunity.
He compared council to Roads and Maritime Services, a government agency that regularly consults with Greening Bathurst for feedback on its road projects.
"I sort of think, why doesn't council do that? Why don't we get called?" Mr Bland said.
He noted how many people had spoken at or attend the public forum in relation to the contentious BIMC proposal.
"It tells me the community desperately wants to be involved. The community of Bathurst desperately wants to be listened to and engaged in a way that is not happening so far," he said.
While council uses the YourSay Bathurst website to seek feedback on various projects and policies, Mr Bland said it doesn't go far enough, and urged council to look at a new model of community consultation.
Further to these comments, disability advocate Bob Triming highlighted the community consultation efforts council is going to with regards to street trees in the central business district.
Council currently has signs on the planter boxes with QR codes, encouraging people to have their say on where the trees should be located.
Mr Triming thought it was a great idea, but that this level of effort isn't always put into consultation.
"Council takes the time to seek input on that and, in line with Ashley's comments tonight, we seem to be deficient in other areas," he said.
