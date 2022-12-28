Western Advocate
Council

Residents point to recent events as they call on council to improve consultation

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents protested the removal of mature trees in Hereford Street in November, expressing frustration at council's decision. Picture by Alise McIntosh

RESIDENTS have accused Bathurst Regional Council of not doing enough to communicate its plans with the community and source feedback, pointing to two recent incidents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.