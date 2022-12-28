Western Advocate
Sisters Emily and Sara Matthews will both play NBL1 East in season 2023

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 29 2022 - 10:38am, first published December 28 2022 - 4:30pm
Emily Matthews played her first game of basketball in two years when lining up for the Bathurst Goldminers in the Western Women's Regional League. Next season she'll play for Penrith in NBL1 East. Picture by Phil Blatch

WHEN Emily Matthews was first asked to make her Bathurst Goldminers comeback this year she was a little hesitant, but as it turns out, agreeing to get on court again sparked her desire for more.

