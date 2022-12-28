WHEN Emily Matthews was first asked to make her Bathurst Goldminers comeback this year she was a little hesitant, but as it turns out, agreeing to get on court again sparked her desire for more.
It led to her being named in the Penrith Panthers team for the 2023 NBL1 East season.
It will mark the first time in three years that Matthews has competed at that level and taken on New South Wales' best female players.
"My last year I played was 2020. I finished my degree that year and then I went out west teaching in 2021, out at Warren, and then I did casual teaching this year in Bathurst and decided to give it another go," she said.
"I got asked earlier in the year to play and I wasn't sure if I'd go back or not, but definitely getting back on court for those four games for Bathurst helped my decision."
The Goldminers competed in the Western Women's Regional League alongside teams from Dubbo, Orange and Gilgandra.
While only a short season - the Goldminers played just three games - it was an experience that Matthews enjoyed.
It inspired her to trial for Penrith.
"It was good fun playing with Jess [sister] and some of the older girls as well that have come back for Bathurst," she said.
"I went down a few weeks ago and had a trial [with Penrith] and then we start all our training at the end of January and the competition starts in March.
"I was a little nervous because I hadn't really touched a ball since 2020. When I was living at Warren in 2021 they don't really have much sport out there, so I went and played netball in Dubbo then I played A grade netball this year in Bathurst.
"But it should be fun, I'll be like a wing player."
Amongst Matthews' team-mates at Penrith are Brook McInnes, a tall post player who lined up alongside her for Bathurst in the western league, and former Goldminers guard Chiara Porter.
"Brooke McInnes is going to be playing which will be good because she's the coaching co-ordinator down here at Bathurst," Matthews said.
With NBL1 competitions run Australia-wide, Penrith is in what is called NBL1 East. It's the conference for New South Wales based clubs as well as two sides from Canberra and the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence outfit.
Matthews will get her first chance to play for the Panthers on March 11 when the Sydney Comets host Penrith in round one.
However, Emily won't be the only Matthews family talent competing in the NBL1 competition next year.
Her sister Sara will line up for the Central Coast Crusaders, with the club saying "We can't wait to see what she brings to the court in 2023".
"After multiple years dominating in Youth League, Sara Matthews is making the full-time leap into our NBL1 women's team," the Crusaders announced.
"Matthews is a powerhouse of our women's representative program, playing both sides of the ball and dominating the opposition.
"Last season, Sara finished in the top 15 players for every single statistical category in the NBL1 East League. Her achievements don't stop there, as she received the All-Star Five Guard Award for Youth League in 2022 and was named Youth League MVP in 2021."
Emily, who is three-and-a-half years older than Sara, is looking forward to being on the same court as her in 2023.
In the past they have been both rivals and team-mates.
"When it was Waratah League, they've changed it to NBL1 now, when Sara was playing for Penrith I was playing for Sydney Comets," she said.
"So we have played against each other quite a few years ago.
"She is doing very well, I also played with her at Central Coast in 2020 which was my last year.
"It's pretty cool that we're in the same comp."
The first potential meeting between the sisters in 2023 will be on Sunday, April 2.
