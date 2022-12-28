Western Advocate

A look back on 2022 for mammoth Great Western Highway Lithgow to Katoomba project

Updated December 28 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 1:30pm
Regional Roads Minister Sam Farraway, NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Member for Calare Andrew Gee above a design for the Coxs River Road upgrade of the Great Western Highway.

CONSIDERING the terrain it covers, there was a certain irony in 2022 being such an up and down year for the proposed Great Western Highway upgrade from Lithgow to Katoomba.

