Western Advocate

Dubbo man charged twice within 20 minutes for multiple vehicle offences

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated December 28 2022 - 12:57pm, first published 10:30am
Highway Patrol.

A 19-YEAR-OLD Dubbo man was charged twice within 20 minutes for multiple vehicle offences on Boxing Day, police say.

