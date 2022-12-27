A 19-YEAR-OLD Dubbo man was charged twice within 20 minutes for multiple vehicle offences on Boxing Day, police say.
Walgett Highway Patrol charged the Dubbo man following a vehicle stop in Brewarrina.
Police attached to Walgett Highway Patrol allege they detected a Nissan Navara travelling at 64 kilometres per hour in a signposted 50 kilometre zone at around 9.20am on Monday, December 26.
Upon stopping the vehicle, police allege they noted the vehicle was subject to an uncleared defect notice from 2021, had registration that expired in July 2021, and had several large boxes in the tray of the utility which were not secured or affixed.
Police say they also established that the 19-year-old driver had never held a licence.
The driver was issued with several penalty notices totalling $2584 and lost 10 demerit points due to:
Police say that, on the same day, just 20 minutes later at 9.40am, with the assistance of members of the public, the same driver was found driving the same vehicle in the same place.
He was again charged with:
The 19-year-old man is due to appear before Brewarrina Local Court on February 7, 2023.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
