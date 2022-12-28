POLICE say four men fled from a home in Orange following an early morning home invasion in the lead-up to Christmas.
Officers were called to a home on Hamer Street (in central Orange) at about 5am on Friday, December 23 following reports of a break and enter, police say.
"Police have been told four unknown men entered the home, with one male disturbing a 27-year-old female occupant in the bedroom," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"The men have run from the house, stealing car keys and a wallet."
Officers from Central West Police District have commenced inquiries into the incident, although no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
