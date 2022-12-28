Let's call it for what it is: an opportunistic way to take your money

TRAVELLING back to Bathurst on Tuesday, I noted the locations of many of the mobile speed camera cars.
To set one of these "bushrangers" up at the first overtaking lane, 11 kilometres after the last one after the last overtaking lane on the Bells Line of Road, is blatantly wrong.
That, my friends, is what's called opportunistic theft of money.
It teaches people the complete opposite of what road safety behaviour programs and laws set out to do.
No, I was not speeding and I was not one of the hundreds, if not thousands, caught by that particular positioning of speed camera car on Tuesday.
I was fortunate enough to be the last car in the line of cars. There was no point in me speeding up to legally overtake the slower moving car in a safe, designated, signposted passing area as I knew full well that with the number of other cars all trying to get past that I would still be behind the slower moving car by the end of the overtaking lane.
Had I, however, been the first car behind that slow moving car, then I would be receiving a hefty fine in the mail shortly.
These are tough times and this behaviour by our government is definitely not the Australian way.
