Western Advocate
Police

Bathurst Highway Patrol keeping busy over school holidays, Christmas period

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 28 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Random breath tests have been conducted as part of high-visibility policing on Bathurst's roads. File picture

POLICE from Bathurst Highway Patrol are monitoring the roads for bad behaviour, following on from a two-day operation that discovered quite a few drivers doing the wrong thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.