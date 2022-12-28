POLICE from Bathurst Highway Patrol are monitoring the roads for bad behaviour, following on from a two-day operation that discovered quite a few drivers doing the wrong thing.
Double demerits are currently in effect across NSW, acting as a further deterrent to not break the rules over the Christmas and new year period.
In Bathurst, most people have been doing the right thing, but according to Acting Traffic Inspector for the Macquarie Sector, Ryan Baird, others have been flouting the rules.
"As expected, we have seen an increase in the amount of traffic in the Bathurst area over the holiday period," he said.
"The majority of motorists have been driving safely, however there has been a few who have made some bad driving decisions."
Double demerits came into effect on December 23, but in the days prior to that Macquarie Sector Highway Patrol conducted Operation Fume to focus on drink and drug driving, speeding and general traffic offences.
The operation, which ran on December 16 and 17, coincided with the start of the summer school holidays.
Acting Traffic Inspector Baird noted five significant incidents that occurred over the two-day operation.
At 5.20pm on December 16, Bathurst Highway Patrol say they stopped a 42-year-old female driver in Millthorpe due to the vehicle having different registration plates on the front and rear.
According to police, the registration plates were stolen and the woman's licence was cancelled. They say checks also revealed that the vehicle was unregistered.
Acting Traffic Inspector Baird said the woman submitted to a roadside drug test, which he said returned a positive result.
Police also allege they located an array of stolen goods inside the vehicle, including bottles of alcohol, credit cards and driver licences.
The female was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station, where she was submitted to a secondary oral fluid test, which police allege returned positive results for methamphetamine.
Police are awaiting the oral fluid test results.
On the same night, at 11.45pm, Bathurst Highway Patrol say they stopped an a Holden Commodore on Canowindra Street, Canowindra for the purpose of a random breath test.
Acting Traffic Inspector Baird said the 22-year-old driver returned a positive result, prompting her arrest.
He said she was conveyed to Orange Police Station, where he said a subsequent breath analysis returned a reading of 0.152.
Her drivers licence was immediately suspended and she was issued a field court attendance notice for the offence of driving with a high range PCA.
Three more significant incidents occurred on December 17.
At 11.36am, Bathurst Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties on Mount Panorama's Conrod Straight when they say they detected a Holden Colorado driving at 135km/h, which is 75km/h over the speed limit.
Acting Traffic Inspector Baird said police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the 31-year-old male driver.
He said the driver was issued a traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/hr and his licence was suspended for six months. The vehicle was seized by police and impounded.
Later that evening, at 6.15pm, Bathurst Highway Patrol say they stopped a Holden Commodore on Lambert Street for the purposes of submitting the driver to random testing.
They said the 31-year-old female driver was a disqualified driver. She then submitted to a roadside drug test, which police say returned a positive reading.
The female driver was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where a secondary oral fluid test allegedly returned a positive result to methamphetamine.
She was issued with a field court attendance notice for the offence of driving whilst disqualified. Police are awaiting the oral fluid test results.
After this incident, Bathurst Highway Patrol say they stopped another vehicle, a Ford Territory, at 7.15pm on the Mid Western Highway at Blayney for random testing.
Police say the 34-year-old male driver was a disqualified driver. He was submitted to a breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Blayney Police Station, where police say further breath analysis returned a reading of 0.082.
Police issued the male a field court attendance notice for the offences of driving whilst disqualified (first offence) and driving with a mid-range PCA.
Now that the Christmas and new year period is in full swing, Acting Traffic Inspector Baird said police are conducting high-visibility patrols to ensure people are doing the right thing on the roads.
With New Year's Eve fast approaching, he has urged drivers to do the right thing.
"It's been an eventful year for everyone and I am sure there will be a few end of year celebrations," he said.
"My message to motorists leading in to the New Year's Eve weekend is to plan your night and, if you are going to have a few drinks, make sure you don't drive."
