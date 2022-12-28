UPSETTING a hot favourite on his home track - it was a fitting way for Bernie Hewitt to round out the most successful season of his training career.
As Fire Up Lexy managed to hold off Amanda Turnbull's well supported $1.35 favourite Tin Tin Jo on Wednesday night at the Bathurst Paceway, it took his tally of NSW wins as a trainer for the year to 112.
There was a head in it.
"I knew she [Turnbull] was on my back and I give her a bit of a running start because I sort of got him rolling a little bit before the sprint lane," Hewitt said.
"I knew it [the favourite] was going to have his chance, but I just felt with the way he travelled he was going to fight to the finish and he did."
It is the fourth time in the past five seasons that Hewitt has notched up more than 100 winners, but it wasn't just the amount of victories Hewitt had which made this year a huge one in his career.
It was the quality of those victories for the 61-year-old and that he unearthed one very special filly.
There was no doubting that Jewel Melody was Hewitt's stable star this year as she delivered him four Group 1 wins in her two-year-old campaign.
She won the Gold Tiara, the Australian Pacing Gold final for her category, the Albion Park Gold and the QBred Triad Final.
Hewitt won another two Group 1 finals with Ripp, including the Gold Chalice.
Aurora Joy posted a Group 2 win when saluting in the APG Gold Bullion for two-year-old fillies, while Jungle Baby won this year's Jack Honan Memorial.
Then there were success stories in the Cowra Cup and Forbes Diggers Cup with Imajoyride, The Mustang won with Smooth Satin Cup and Infinity Beach was first home in Penrith's Sinclair Ford Cup.
In between his success in feature races came more than 50 victories across the regular weekly meetings at Hewitt's home track the Bathurst Paceway.
It included Fire Up Lexy's all-the-way win in Wednesday's aptly named Happy New Year Pace (2,260 metres).
Hewitt held the lead from barrier one with Fire Up Lexy ($6.50) and rated the two-year-old gelding nicely over the longer trip.
A 31.6 seconds opening quarter was followed by identical splits of 29.6. Then, as the pressure came from the favourite, Fire Up Lexy turned on the speed.
Both Fire Up Lexy and Tin Tin Jo pulled away from the rest of the field as they battled down the home straight and though the favourite closed in the last 100m, Hewitt's gelding held on.
There was 23.6m back to Shannonsideal ($10) in third.
"He settled nicely in front, kept the pace reasonably honest and you know, he still reeled off a 27.1 home which is hard for any horse to do," he said.
"But he's just seemed to mature more lately and is racing better and happy, he won the other night and backed it up tonight over the longer trip."
Wednesday night's effort made it back-to-back wins for Fire Up Lexy and while both came from frontrunning trips, Hewitt says the two-year-old is good with a sit too.
"I think it was really good to find the front, but crucial I don't know because I felt if he did get crossed he's probably a better horse off the speed," Hewitt said.
"He's got that nice turn of foot and even with a sit, if he's doing things right, he can be pretty lethal with a sit as well."
As for whether not Hewitt will give Fire Up Lexy more chances over longer trips next year, it is certainly a possibility.
"Providing he doesn't fire up and race too keen, that's the secret to all horses, they've got to relax over the longer trip, or any trip for that matter," he said.
"So I don't think it will worry him and in the future as he matures."
