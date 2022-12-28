Western Advocate
Bathurst duo Jameel Qureshi and Hugh Parsons sit equal second in BOIDC player of the year count

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 29 2022 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
Bathurst trio Jameel Qureshi (Rugby Union), Hugh Parsons (ORC) and Matt Holmes (Bathurst City) are well positioned in the BODIC player of the year count. Pictures by Phil Blatch

HE currently sits equal second in the race to be named the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket player of the year, but it's not an individual accolade Jameel Qureshi wants from season 2022-23.

