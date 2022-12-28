HE currently sits equal second in the race to be named the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket player of the year, but it's not an individual accolade Jameel Qureshi wants from season 2022-23.
The Rugby Union all-rounder wants a BOIDC premiership.
After eight rounds of the season - one which has seen 12 games abandoned due to wet weather - Rugby Union is sitting fourth on the ladder.
Rugby trails competition leaders ORC by 14 points, while Cavaliers and Orange CYMS have handy buffers over them as well.
Qureshi is still frustrated Rugby was unable to notch up its fifth win prior to the Christmas-new year break, falling 28 runs short in their chase against City Colts.
"I was a bit disappointed we lost there the last week in the game against Colts, that was a big game for us," he said.
"I just want to win a comp, I want to win a Bathurst-Orange comp, that's the one I started in and I'd love to win one of those before I finish.
"I think ORC and Cavs have sort of run a bit out in front there and it's going to be hard to pull them back in, but we've just got to keep going and hope we're there at the end of the season."
If Rugby is up there at the end of the season, it's likely that Qureshi will have played a leading hand.
He currently ranks equal second in the BOIDC player of the year count with ORC's Hugh Parsons on seven points.
The count is topped by Orange City's Josh Coyte on nine points, but Parsons and Qureshi aren't the only Bathurst talents that are close behind.
Bathurst City duo Matt Holmes (six) and Clint Moxon (five), Qureshi's club-mate Sam Macpherson (five) and St Pat's Old Boys talent Cooper Brien (five) have polled well too.
For Qureshi, his strong start to the summer has come even though he's opted to step away from representative cricket.
He's simply enjoying the chance to play each Saturday and says he "hasn't even thought about" player of the year points.
"To be honest I haven't even had a net session this year, I've been too busy with family and work. But that's probably helped, I'm 34 now so I should be having a dip, but I know my game fairly well now," he said.
"I suppose there's less responsibility so all I have to do is worry about myself rather than being captain of teams and worrying about the overall things.
"I've also batted up the order this year early on in the season, it's been good."
Batting up the order has seen Qureshi make 314 from his six innings' thus far. While there was one duck, he's also had scores of 80 not out, 78, 69 not out, 68 and 19.
With the ball Qureshi has taken more scalps than any other Rugby bowler thus far with 11. His best haul was a 4-43.
But the spinner and talented batsman doesn't keep count of his own tallies.
"I had no idea to be honest, I couldn't tell you how many runs or wickets I've got so far this year," he said.
"I've had a fairly decent start with the bat, I know that, but having a few not outs probably helps the average."
Parsons, like Qureshi, has done a job with both bat and ball so far this season.
His efforts with the ball for ORC include hauls of 4-18 and 3-19, while an unbeaten century has been his highlight with the bat.
Holmes is Bathurst City's leading wicket taker at this stage with 11 victims, while his best effort with the bat was a 48 against City Colts.
While Redbacks are currently eighth in the nine-team competition, both Holmes and Moxon have been shining lights.
Moxon has continued to be a spearhead of Redbacks' bowling attack - he's taken nine wickets - while his batting down the order has been impressive too.
He notched by his maiden century to help his side to victory over Centrals.
It was something Qureshi enjoyed seeing.
"I grew up playing junior cricket with Moxo, I went to school with Moxo, so to see him doing well for Redbacks, I really get a kick out of that," he said.
"When I was a kid, Moxo was always a big kid and he used to hold the bat cross-handed. He used to whack them, in junior cricket you'd face 12 balls and Moxo would have 20-30 runs, so I've always known he could hit a cricket ball."
Just as Qureshi has been happy to see Moxon shine as well as his club-mate Macpherson, seeing six players from Bathurst ranked in the top 11 on the BOIDC player of the year count is something he appreciates too.
In fact he likes seeing all Bathurst cricketers, no matter the club, do well.
"For me, I've had a lot to do with those blokes, I enjoy seeing the Bathurst clubs do well, I get a lot of enjoyment out of seeing those blokes do well," he said.
"Pat's I've been a marquee with them so I enjoy seeing a lot of those boys do well, the Sellers [Wayne and Dave] boys with ORC and the Colts boys, I've got my cousin Dave Rogerson playing with them.
"Rogo, he's like our fourth brother, he pretty much lived with us as kids. He's between Imran and Yousuf."
The BOIDC season resumes on January 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.