ON a plane to New Zealand - that's how Bathurst soccer talent Cushla Rue hopes to spend New Year's Day.
It's because what comes after that flight is a game she's desperate to play in, Western Sydney Wanderers' A-League Women's clash with Wellington Phoenix.
It was Wellington that gave Rue her introduction to A-League last season, but she only made two appearances and got a handful of minutes off the bench.
The striker wants to show her former club how far she has come since then.
"I'm really, really hoping I'm in the squad for that game, I hope I get on the plane and get some minutes," the 19-year-old said.
"I really want to go, I'll be shattered if I don't. I'll be hungry, I want to prove a point.
"So I'm trying to have a good week at training and prove I should be there again."
Rue put forward a strong case for inclusion last Saturday when she played her debut match for the Wanderers.
Injected into the match off the bench in the 68th minute, Rue added spark to a Wanderers side which was down 2-0 and had struggled to make an attacking impact against Sydney FC.
In fact it took her just two minutes to produce one of the brightest moments of the game for Wanderers. She very nearly scored what would've been their first goal in four outings.
Played into space by Olivia Price, Rue curled the ball around advancing Sydney FC goalkeeper Jayda Whyman but it struck the post.
"I thought it was going in but it hit the post," Rue said.
"Jayda came out really quickly and I looked up and she was out of the goal pretty quick, so I just tried to place it around her, but I didn't put enough shape on it.
"I just wish it went in and I keep watching back and think 'Imagine if I scored'. It was so frustrating.
"I didn't really hit me, I was running five minutes later and thought 'Imagine if it went in', I was kicking myself. Oh well, hopefully the next one goes in."
Though she couldn't quite execute, that Rue got in a position to score was a positive.
She had another shot push wide later, while she also chased back in defence.
In total her 28 minutes on the pitch - there were five minutes of additional time - were solid for the Wanderers.
"I was pretty nervous, I'm not going to lie. I knew that when I got my shot I had to take it," Rue said.
"It was a good game to go on I think, we were 2-0 down so I was hungry to get on there and make an impact.
"To have Liv Price go on with me, we worked together well which was good. It was good amount of time to settle into the game and get a few touches.
"It was good to get out there and showcase what I can do and we'll just see what happens from here on in. Hopefully I get more minutes."
In her bid to get more minutes, and in particular be named in the squad which will travel to New Zealand, Rue has continued to work hard at training this week.
She said coach Kat Smith was pleased with her effort against Sydney FC, but Rue knows that performance is no assurance of further game time.
"She said to me at training 'Good impact when you came on', she liked to see it," Rue said.
"But I think I just have to prove myself each week to make sure my name is down in the squad."
Rue will find out on Friday evening or Saturday if she will be in the squad to face Wellington on the morning of January 2.
