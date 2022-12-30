WHERE have all the Christmas beetles gone?
I remember childhood summers where Christmas beetles would attach to screen doors and hum around lights.
Today, teenagers will not have the experience of a Christmas beetle or two flying into hair and face as they go on their summer bike rides.
Declining Christmas beetle numbers are part of an alarming overall decline in biodiversity.
The latest United Nations Council of the Parties (COP15) on biodiversity, recently finished in Montreal (Canada), is the latest attempt by nations to address this decline.
RECENT ECO NEWS COLUMNS:
If it is not halted and reversed, biodiversity will collapse.
Biodiversity collapse, along with climate change, will have far-reaching ramifications on human life.
If we can regenerate nature, it will go a long way to fixing climate change.
If we do not fundamentally change the relationship we have with nature in the next handful of years, there is the real chance that, into the second half of this century, human society will become dystopian.
What does this mean? Human life generally will be categorised as one of great suffering and injustice.
COP15 has set the goal of 30 per cent of both global land and marine biodiversity to be protected by 2030. This is called the "30x30" goal.
Currently, only 17 per cent of land and 10 per cent of marine biodiversity are protected.
Australia has 22 per cent of land and 30 per cent of marine life under protection. This may sound good, however, there is not a sufficient variety of marine life protected, and there is poor river and wetland protection.
Australia has set targets nationally and campaigned for targets, but unfortunately COP15 did not result in adequate international targets to halt species extinction.
Which brings us back to the Christmas beetles.
This summer, Invertebrates Australia is conducting a Christmas beetle count. The idea is to get "citizen scientists" involved in the establishment of a baseline for beetle numbers.
Hopefully, numbers and distribution can be recorded.
Go to the website invertebratesaustralia.org/inspire for more information on how to be involved.
Counting Christmas beetles this summer may not sound like much, however, hope lives in everyday and practical acts.
Let's hope that COP15 inspires the same globally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.