Never Ending 80s show is coming to Bathurst

Updated December 29 2022 - 12:39pm, first published December 28 2022 - 10:30am
Picture courtesy of the Chelsea Heights Hotel

LOCALS are invited to pick up some hairspray, find their leg warmers and turn back the clock to an era of big hits and big fun when the Never Ending 80s show comes to Bathurst in February.

