LOCALS are invited to pick up some hairspray, find their leg warmers and turn back the clock to an era of big hits and big fun when the Never Ending 80s show comes to Bathurst in February.
Featuring favourite tracks by INXS, Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Madonna and more, the show will be at Panthers Bathurst on Saturday, February 25.
Those behind the show say it isn't a typical evening with a cover band.
The vocalists emulate the artists they perform, bringing to life a realistic and nostalgic scene of a nightclub in the 1980s.
Tickets can be booked via Ticketek.
