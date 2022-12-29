Western Advocate

Truck crash closes Mitchell Highway between Molong and Wellington

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated December 29 2022 - 1:47pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A truck crash has closed the Mitchell Highway in both direction. Picture LiveTraffic

THE Mitchell Highway is closed in both directions between Molong and Wellington due to a truck crash at Neurea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.