THE Mitchell Highway is closed in both directions between Molong and Wellington due to a truck crash at Neurea.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck are at the scene between Burrendong Way and Castle Street.
Northbound light vehicles can divert via Banjo Paterson Way and Renshaw McGirr Way to Wellington.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Southbound light vehicles can divert via Burrendong Way to Orange.
Motorists using these diversions are advised to allow about an hour extra travel time.
Heavy vehicles are being parked.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
