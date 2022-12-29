Retired medical professionals don't see eye-to-eye on proposed medical centre

WHEN the last Bathurst Regional Council meeting was held, the hot topic at the night's public forum was the plans for the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).
Among those who chose to address the chamber were two retired medical professionals, but despite sharing a similar background, their opinions on the proposed location and building size were quite different.
The developers are seeking to build the BIMC on the former Clancy Motors site, at 252 Howick Street, and have proposed a building height of 29 metres and floor space ratio of 2.6:1.
Both the building height and floor space ratio exceed the planning controls for the Bathurst CBD, however, council on December 14 resolved to adopt an amendment to the Local Environment Plan (LEP) that would make the figures proposed permissible on that specific site.
Retired general surgeon Bill Mackie, who is a minority shareholder in the development of the BIMC, expressed his full support of the project at the December 14 public forum.
He spoke about how Bathurst's medical services have not progressed in decades and indicated the BIMC, in the proposed CBD location, would help to change that.
But another retired medical professional who addressed the chamber after him did not support his stance with regard to the size of the building and the location.
Dr Jim Blackwood, a retired general practitioner, said the building size is "inappropriate" and the facility should instead be located closer to the existing public hospital.
"Our base hospital is presently going to have $200 million spent on it," he said.
"It already has extraordinary services that are going to be extended, but a lot of them have to be based there: cancer services, palliative care, all the paediatric services, rehab, hospital in the home, intensive care, 24-hour doctor cover. That could never be available down here.
"The way of the future is to do what North Shore Hospital, Calgary and Canberra have done, which is to put the two together."
Dr Mackie, however, said co-location of the private hospital, which would be part of the BIMC, has been considered along with other locations.
"None of those was economically viable or had the ability to be delivered within the timeframe we had left on our lease at St Vincent's," he said.
Despite Dr Mackie's arguments, Dr Blackwood said the development as proposed is not the in the best long-term interests of Bathurst.
It will be up to the state government to determine whether or not the BIMC, and it's associated four-storey car park, can be built in Howick Street and at the size proposed.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
