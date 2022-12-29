CAN Blayde help give Western the sharp edge in attack it needs to open its Bradman Cup account?
That is what Western Zone coach Greg Rummans will be hoping as Bathurst talent Blayde Burke and his team-mates look to finally notch up their first Bradman Cup win.
Western will continue its Bradman Cup campaign next week at Newcastle with its final four matches of the under 16s competition to take place.
Rummans' side went through its first three rounds in Wollongong without a win, but the coach still is confident the group can produce some quality cricket beginning on Tuesday against Central Coast.
"Fingers crossed we have a bit more luck than we had in Wollongong, we were pretty unlucky with the conditions and toss as well as injuries," he said.
"Hopefully everyone is fresh and fighting fit, we've got a few niggles but they should be alright.
"We've got some good grounds to play on as well which looks good."
Even during the holiday period, the majority of the team has stayed busy, with some playing Green Shield down in Sydney while others took part in the NSW Youth Championships.
Burke was one of those to play at the NSW Youth Championships, lining up for the Central West under 15s.
He took 2-33 in the win against ACT Kings, only conceded eight runs off four overs when Central West downed Southern Districts, claimed 3-29 against Illawarra and 1-15 off five tight overs against the ACT Barons.
That sort of form with the ball is something he'll look to carry into the remainder of the Bradman Cup fixtures, having only claimed the once scalp for Western thus far.
Western will begin the week against Central Coast before matches against North Coast, Newcastle and Central North.
