Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Zone will continue its Bradman Cup campaign next week with four matches

By Newsroom
Updated December 30 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst's Blayde Burke is hoping to make an impact with the ball in Western's remaining Bradman Cup games. Picture by Alexander Grant.

CAN Blayde help give Western the sharp edge in attack it needs to open its Bradman Cup account?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.