Hear, hear: Bathurst to again lead the bells as a new year is marked

BATHURST will again lead the world as an old year turns into a new one this weekend.
As was the case last year, Bathurst will be one of a number of communities to toll in the new year with an arrangement of Auld Lang Syne as part of Ring Around The World.
What makes Bathurst special, though, is that the bells at the War Memorial Carillon and the All Saints' Cathedral will be the first to take part in the celebration and other continents, due to when it will be midnight there local time, will follow.
Stuart Pearson, convenor of Bathurst's Festival of Bells - the next edition of which will be held in April 2023, as was confirmed this week - said he had heard from his fellow Ring Around The World global initiative creator Paul Ashe.
Mr Ashe, who is president of the National Bell Festival in the USA, said the global bell initiative was likely to grow to five continents this year.
Mr Pearson said it was "fantastic news that Bathurst will again lead this growing worldwide event that will hopefully be live-streamed again to the world like last year, thanks to council's appreciated participation".
Bathurst Regional Council, meanwhile, is inviting locals to find a comfortable spot around Kings Parade this Saturday, December 31, maybe bring something to eat, and sing along as the bells play to mark the end of 2022.
Bathurst Regional Council tourism and visitor services manager Daniel Cove said last year, in the lead-up to the city's first participation in Ring Around the World, that the initiative put Bathurst on the global stage and further highlighted the "importance and deep cultural significance of the Bathurst District War Memorial Carillon".
