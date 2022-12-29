Western Advocate

Bathurst to again lead off as Ring Around The World marks the new year

Updated December 29 2022 - 5:45pm, first published 5:00pm
Hear, hear: Bathurst to again lead the bells as a new year is marked

BATHURST will again lead the world as an old year turns into a new one this weekend.

