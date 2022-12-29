Western Advocate
Samantha Gersbach called to appear in Orange Local Court after causing Lucknow crash

By Court Reporter
December 29 2022 - 6:00pm
The drink-driver is to appear at Orange Local Court to receive the rest of her sentence. File picture

A DRINK-DRIVER who spun off the road and crashed after cutting in front of a B-double between Bathurst and Orange while driving 40 kilometres an hour below the speed limit has been convicted of negligent driving.

