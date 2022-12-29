A QUIRKY Christmas tradition continues along the Bridle Track, north of Bathurst.
Residents in the area created funny Christmas displays at the front of their properties in 2019 as a way to take their minds off the tough times on the land during the district's long drought.
The idea took hold and it is now a yearly tradition to create unique Santa displays on farm gates and driveways along the Bridle Track, Duramana Road and Turondale Road.
According to resident Sharon Shelton, it spreads "joy and laughter in the community".
"Each of the displays are created using items from the properties, and many are made completely by the residents," she said.
"Garry Browne of Boxwood Pastoral and his friend Jake Sutherland spent many weeks welding, collecting and hand-crafting the Boxwood display this year.
"Santa is cutting wood with a chainsaw, on the back of a dray. His campfire, billy and wheelbarrow are nearby. Even a couple of metal forged snakes are popping out of the hollow timber logs.
"This is just one of the many displays. Each year I photograph them all and have published large picture books with rhyming verse about each display."
Ms Shelton, who lives on the Bridle Track, published Aussie Santas of the Bridle Track and Duramana Road, Bathurst in 2021 and Tales of the Bridle Track: Bathurst to Hill End in 2019.
