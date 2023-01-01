Michael was usually known around town as Mick and he worked at Mockler Bros' store and lived in Durham Street with his wife and family.
Mockler Bros' store was always among the first in Bathurst to espouse the cause of "sweet spring".
In mid-September 1906, they evinced a more than ever exceptionally progressive feeling and had ordered in a very large stock of spring and summer goods.
The dress materials were all very beautiful and enticing - everything from the finest silks, plain, figured and floral designs in the most delicate and artistic colourings to the simple little fabrics for washing frocks.
There was also a range of Sicilian cloths, voiles, summer tweeds, etc.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
The store was full of lovely surprises for the fair shopper.
The dressmaking department was in the charge of Miss Sewell, who hailed from the establishment of Mrs Cockerill in Sydney.
Ladies entrusting their new gowns to her could depend upon getting the best cut, fit and finish, combined with the latest style.
A hat in the imagination or even in the hand was a totally different matter to a hat on the head. The latter, in fact, was the only position in which it could be fairly judged and commended.
Still, Mockler Bros' millinery called for special admiration. One of its striking features was its determination not to have a single doubtful model among its stock.
One of the models, a rose toque, stood out in convincing and alluring fashion. It was formed of pinkish mauve roses, with a crown of rose leaves, and part of the brim was also of the leaves, just to break the rose monotony, as it were.
A cache peigne of floral ribbon to match the roses completed it.
A hat that was thoroughly serviceable, and yet at the same time dressy order, was one of moss green crinplait with trails of white moss roses on its plateau crown.
The cache peigne which would give the hat a very smart tilt was also formed of roses in a deep red shade and white lilac.
In the way of plaits for making hats' ribbons, flowers, feathers and ornaments, Mockler Bros had a very fine assortment indeed.
In the ready to wear department, costumes and skirts with embroidered and plain linen and muslin were all in evidence, all being stamped with the hallmark of style and finish.
Their stock of blouses in cream silk, etc, embraced many charming types.
Again, their underskirts were distractingly lovely, many of them being a mass of intricate tuckings combined with insertionings and fallings of soft lace.
In the fancy department, there was a choice collection of all the latest novelties, including gloves, belts, scarves, ties and ribbons.
It was pointed out that the shop of Mockler Bros told a very interesting and exhaustive spring story, one that should be investigated without delay.
A little over two years after this image was taken, on March 11, 1912, Michael Mockler's eldest daughter Mollie had a narrow escape from serious injury.
She happened by some means to fall from the back of her pony in George Street, her foot catching in the stirrup.
The animal thereupon became restive and the child was dragged along the roadway a short distance, with her head upon the road metal.
Beyond painful bruises, nothing serious resulted.
