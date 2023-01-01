Western Advocate
A magnificent collection of millinery? It never went to Mockler Bros' head | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
January 1 2023 - 5:00pm
A family photograph taken for Michael Mockler of Mockler Bros.

MICHAEL Mockler's four children, all in their matching white home-made dresses, were photographed in Mr Gregory's Studios in Bathurst during February 1910.

Michael was usually known around town as Mick and he worked at Mockler Bros' store and lived in Durham Street with his wife and family.

