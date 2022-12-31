AN improved group of Tiger cubs, greater depth and just having fun - they are the key factors which have ORC sitting on top of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket ladder.
They are also the factors that ORC captain Dave Sellers hopes will see his Tigers contesting the finals series of the 2022-23 competition.
When ORC made its return to top grade cricket last summer after a three-season hiatus, they quickly proved they could handle the challenges of BOIDC.
The balance of young and enthusiastic players plus a handful of more experienced exponents saw the Tigers sitting third at the midway point of the season.
Though unable to go on and make the finals after that, the lessons the side learned in 2021-22 are benefitting them now.
With four wins and just the one defeat, Sellers' side sits two points clear of Cavaliers on top of the BODIC ladder.
The captain knows some big challenges lie ahead when the season resumes on January 7, but feels his side are better positioned now to meet them.
"On top of the ladder, how good," Sellers said.
"It's actually played out quite similar to last year, we were third at this time last year but again, we've played a lot of teams on the bottom of the table again, we haven't had too much of a test with the better teams.
"But I think we're in a heaps better position this year, everyone is 12 months better, we've had more cricket. So hopefully we can cement that finals spot, not like last year when we dropped off a bit.
"With our team, any cricket helps us out, the more we all play together, we get better and better. We are still a young team, so any sort of cricket is good for us."
After showing plenty of promise last season, ORC's bowling attack has proven even more potent in 2022-23.
Jacob Ryan has claimed 15 victims, Tim McKinnon 13 and young quick Tait Borgstahl has struck nine times.
Add to that seven wickets from Hugh Parsons, five apiece to Hamish Siegert and Justin Stephenson plus a 3-32 haul from Wayne Sellers in a match, and it shows why ORC is able to apply sustained pressure.
"It is tough some weeks, I get a few dirty looks here and there from a few bowlers," Sellers laughed.
"When you've got Jake and Tim, especially in the two-dayers, they can bowl big spells, never go for many runs and they take wickets, so it is hard to give the other guys a bowl."
It was Ryan and the more experienced McKinnon who were responsible for the first innings demolition of City Colts in round six, bundling them out for 39 in the space of 20.2 overs.
Ryan was superb in claiming 7-10 off 10 overs - the second biggest haul across the BOIDC so far this season - while McKinnon took 3-28.
Those efforts were the standouts, but there have been other fine performances.
Borgstahl has a 5-44 off 13 overs to his credit, while in that same match against Centrals, Siegert took 3-19 from 7.2 overs in a strong display of economical bowling.
Parsons took 4-18 off 12 overs - of which six were maidens - against City Colts, while Stephenson's best figures are a 2-28.
"Tait, coming off the back of Tim and Jacob, if people do survive that then they've got face Tait," Sellers said.
"He's quite lucky, he usually bowls with Hughie in the middle so Hugh is really, really tight and Tait usually gets the benefit bowling at the other end.
"We're just playing as a team, which is a good thing.
"I don't know who is the quickest, but they're all a bit different which helps too. Like Tim is line and length, he's probably a little bit slower but moves the ball, Jake's quick, tall, hits the spot, Tait is tall and skinny.
"Justin might be the quickest and he's a bit more wild, so there's good variety, they're all good in their own way."
ORC has definitely ticked the boxes with its bowling attack, but Sellers has been just as pleased with what his side has managed with the bat this season.
Parsons has led the way with 242 runs at an average of 80.67, while Ben Cant (60) and Rory Franklin (53) have both notched up half centuries.
The skipper (45, 44) and Siegert (42) have both come close to half centuries, while there have been a host of scores in the high 20s and 30s to help ORC to handy totals.
"They've done well especially with the ball but also the bat. Last year we pretty top-heavy with our batting, I got a few runs and Ben Cant, but we this year everyone is chipping in," Sellers said.
"Hughy has been going good with the bat, but everyone is getting better and better.
"We've got Trent Fitzpatrick at six and Ricky [Webb] at seven and he made 60-odd in a rep game.
"Our last game we had Wayne [Sellers] batting at eight and he's played Western and stuff, so we've actually got a lot of depth there now. It's a big improvement from last year really."
It has set a good platform for ORC, and Sellers said the key to capitalising on that is for his side to keep enjoying their cricket.
"I think it's no secret we play our best cricket when we're having fun, so I don't think we need to put any pressure on ourselves," he said.
"We just need to go out, have fun and the wins will keep coming hopefully.
"We lose a couple to uni - Ben and Hugh start end of February - so when we play those good teams without them, that will be the real test."
ORC will sit out round nine on January 7 with the bye, before a one-day clash with Orange City then a pair of tough two-dayers against currently second placed Cavaliers and third placed Orange CYMS.
The Tigers' regular season then finishes with two-dayers against Rugby Union and Centrals.
