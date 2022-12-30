A YOUNG family have made a lucky escape after their car, which was towing a caravan, hit a pothole and flipped south-east of Wellington on Friday morning.
Emergency services including NSW Ambulance, firefighters and police attended the scene.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the crash took place at Mumbil on the Burrendong Way (which runs between Orange and Wellington) and the first call for help was made at 10.25am on Friday, December 30.
"The vehicle has flipped and there's four patients that they are getting to," she said.
Those patients were a man and woman both aged in their 30s and two young children.
The ambulance spokeswoman said none of the people in the vehicle appeared to have any obvious injuries, though the situation was still unfolding.
"It was towing a caravan as well. It's hit a pothole and flipped," she said.
"At the moment, it's blocking a northbound lane. Police and firies are on scene now.
