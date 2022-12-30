BLUEY, family-friendly fun and fireworks: these are the three ingredients set to make Saturday's Party in the Park a success.
Party in the Park is Bathurst Regional Council's annual New Year's Eve event and this year council is pulling out all the stops.
It was announced earlier this month that iconic children's show characters, Bluey and her little sister Bingo, would be the special guests at the event.
In addition to performing on stage, Bluey and Bingo will bound around with families at a sold-out meet and greet.
There will also be other family-friendly activities at the event ahead of a fireworks display.
Mayor Robert Taylor is hoping to see a jam-packed crowd at the Adventure Playground after a quieter COVID-affected celebration in 2021.
"The capacity of the Adventure Playground is 10 000. We are hoping to attract a large crowd to this year's event especially with the highlight being the Bluey Live Interactive Experience," he said.
Here are all the things you need to know about Party in the Park.
PARTY in the Park gets under way at the Adventure Playground at 5pm on Saturday, December 31.
The event will conclude after the 9pm fireworks.
ENTRY to Party in the Park is free.
While some of the entertainment is free, patrons should bring money with them if they plan to enjoy the other activities, the food vendors and market stalls.
There are no ATMs at the event.
Most food vendors and market stalls will accept both EFTPOS and cash.
PARTY in the Park is accessible for people in wheelchairs.
There are access ramps located near all accessible parking zones.
Council advises, though, that some areas of the park may be difficult to access by wheelchair.
GENERAL public parking can be found on the streets surrounding the precinct, as well as in the public car park off Durham Street.
Designated accessible parking and a drop-off zone can be found in this car park also.
As parking will be limited, council has encouraged patrons to find alternative transport options including walking, catching public transport, or carpooling.
WITH the exception of assistance animals, the event prohibits animals of any kind due to the large crowds that will be present.
IN addition to the Bluey experience, Party in the Park will offer live music, dancing and other activities including:
At 9pm, a family fireworks show will light up the sky, with Fireworks Australia locked in again to provide the display.
Council typically spends around $10,000 each year on the fireworks, but has not said exactly what the budget is this year.
The displays typically go for about 10 minutes.
THE stage will be shared by Bluey, dancers and a band. The schedule for the night is as follows:
CR Taylor said there has been an increase in markets stalls compared to previous years.
They will be offering items such as clothing, jewellery and hair accessories, giftware, glowing items and children's toys.
The stalls booked in for the event are:
NUMEROUS food and beverage vendors have been lined up for the event.
They include:
The Bathurst Tennis Centre, located on Durham Street opposite the Adventure Playground, will also be serving food on the night.
COUNCIL says there won't be any livestreaming of the entertainment or fireworks at the event.
For further information about Party in the Park, visit council's website.
