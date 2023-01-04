A rip-roaring day on offer Advertising Feature

Eight seconds can seem like forever when you are sitting on the back of a bull. Picture Supplied

The Central West's favourite rodeo is finally making it's long awaited return. Following cancellations and delays due to COVID and wet weather, the Rockley Rodeo will celebrate it's 50th anniversary and committee spokesperson, Rhyannah Lanarch, said they have a great day on offer. "We are excited to finally be hosting the Rodeo again and we are expecting a big crowd.



There are plenty of events for everyone to join in, no matter what your age. Picture Supplied

"Everyone has been talking about it, there is plenty of action planned and it should be an amazing day," she said. "50 years of rodeo at Rockley is fantastic and it's success comes down to the determination of committee members along with the never-ending support of local people, sponsors and volunteers."

With entry numbers looking strong and recent weather making conditions ideal at the Rockley Sportsground, there will be plenty of entertainment both in and out of the arena. Matt Besant will once again provide the bulls, while Rick Wilson will have his horses ready to cause trouble for riders.

Whether it's Saddle Bronc or Bull Riding the aim of the game is to hang on and stay on. Picture Supplied

Events on the day will include the Gary Fitzpatrick Memorial Bullride, Open and Novice Bullride's, Saddle Bronc, Bareback, Ladies Barrel Race, Junior Steer Ride and more. Outside the arena, there will be activities for families and kids including rides and face painting, food vans, a custom cattle tag stall, and Clayton's Country and Western Clothing, along with a fully licenced bar for adults.