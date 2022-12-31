WITH the end of 2022 just hours away and residents set to party as they farewell another year, we're taking a look back at the New Year's Eve celebrations from the last decade.
The gallery starts in 2012, where Bathurst's fireworks were heralded as the "Best in the West".
Party in the Park, which was introduced in 2009, continued to be the primary celebration for the Bathurst community as the years went on.
But in 2019, the event was forced to change.
Due to the drought and very real threat of bushfires, the usual family fireworks display was cancelled and Party in the Park was moved from the Adventure Playground to Machattie Park, where there was more shade.
Party in the Park took another hit in 2020, with the event cancelled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was back on in 2021 and was able to be held in the Adventure Playground once again, however crowd numbers were much lower than usual due to ongoing pandemic concerns.
Party in the Park is expected to be back to normal in 2022, with the imminent festivities including a visit from children's show characters Bluey and Bingo, and the family fireworks display at 9pm.
