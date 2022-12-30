Western Advocate

A $28 million recreational and retail development proposed for Parkes, including health club, Spotlight and indoor pool

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated December 30 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The plan for the development is to incorporate a health and recreation club and specialised retail shops, including Spotlight. Picture supplied

AN almost $30 million development is planned at Parkes - and the aim is to have it open by early 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.