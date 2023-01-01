DEPUTY mayor Ben Fry believes Bathurst Regional Council needs to direct more funding to the growing infrastructure and maintenance backlogs when it comes to drawing up the next budget.
As of June 2022, the asset backlog is reported to have sat at $136 million, the figure council would need to spend to bring its assets up to a satisfactory standard.
Of that, around $77 million was the backlog for roads and road-related infrastructure alone.
Adding to the problem has been the consistent wet weather and flooding throughout 2022, leading to further damage to numerous roads, and council has struggled to keep up with the repairs.
Cr Fry, among other councillors, is concerned about the backlog and said it is something he will be focussing on for the rest of his term, particularly over the coming months as the budget is prepared.
"Infrastructure will be key," he said.
"You won't see any flashy, new gear out of my budget wish list. It will be the simple stuff: roads, bridges, rubbish and all the rest of it."
He said more money could be spent on maintenance in the upcoming budgets, rather than on "cool, new projects".
"We do obviously have a responsibility to the community to provide a cultural and sporting investment in Bathurst, and that will continue to happen, but you will see a lot of the ratepayers' funding diverted to maintenance backlog and infrastructure backlog if the other councillors support that," he said.
Regarding the infrastructure backlog specifically, he pointed to potential partnerships with higher levels of government to make improvements.
"When it comes to infrastructure backlog, obviously we have to work with our state and federal partners to make sure we are serving the community the best we can," Cr Fry said
"Our state and federal Members absolutely want to help; it's a matter of who's in government and where the funding comes from at the time.
"We're hoping we can continue to work with both parties to figure out solutions for our community, their electorates, to make sure we get good results in infrastructure."
Cr Marg Hogan has also referred to the backlog as a top priority for the new year.
"We need to sit down together as a council and work out exactly what our priorities are moving forward and develop a clear plan of how, and in what order, those backlog issues are to be tackled," she told the Western Advocate recently.
One thing multiple councillors have said is that infrastructure and maintenance backlogs are a problem for councils everywhere, not just in Bathurst.
Cr Warren Aubin, who is of that opinion, said part of the problem is the growing population, making it difficult for the existing infrastructure to keep up.
Roads are one of his biggest concerns.
"We've got to put money into our roads, so the budget process will have to look at doing that," he said.
He and Cr Ian North recently attempted to have a $4.25 million loan, taken out for the Carrington Park grandstand project, redirected to road repairs.
The motion failed, with no other councillors willing to vote in favour of it.
While Cr Aubin is willing to put more notices of motion forward in an attempt to get roads repaired quicker, he doesn't believe council will have to take money away from other projects repeatedly to get on top of the backlogs if the budget is prepared carefully.
He said ideas like the one he proposed in December should be a one-off.
"I don't think we'll be taking money out of any other projects any time soon, but you can never say never, can you? We'll just have to play that one by ear a little bit," he said.
