Firefighters struggling to contain grass fire at Bakers Swamp, near Wellington

Updated December 30 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 4:48pm
FIREFIGHTERS are working late this afternoon (Friday, December 30) to contain an out-of-control grass fire spreading across an estimated 100 hectares of property at Bakers Swamp, just south of Wellington.

