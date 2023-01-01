THE day got off to a bit of a rainy start, but the weather cleared to provide for a beautiful afternoon and evening on New Year's Eve.
As has become tradition, Bathurst residents came together in their thousands to ring in the new year at Party in the Park.
Held in the Adventure Playground, the signature New Year's Eve event offered live entertainment from musicians and dancers, amusement rides, market stalls and a variety of food and drinks.
The 2022 event was also visited by beloved children's television character Bluey and her sister Bingo, with the two performing on stage throughout the afternoon and evening, much to the delight of the younger patrons.
The night was capped off with a family fireworks display at 9pm, seeing the sky illuminated in bright colours.
