Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Photos

Faces in the crowd at the 2022 New Year's Eve Party in the Park

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 1 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE day got off to a bit of a rainy start, but the weather cleared to provide for a beautiful afternoon and evening on New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.