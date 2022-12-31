THE 2022 Party in the Park has come to a spectacular end, with fireworks helping to farewell another year in Bathurst.
The community gathered at the Adventure Playground for the annual New Year's Eve event, which included a variety of entertainment for the whole family.
Bathurst Regional Council again organised for fireworks to conclude the event at about 9pm.
Fireworks Australia provided the display, which went for about 10 minutes.
The night sky became a sea of colour, with vibrant pinks, purples, reds, golds, greens and blues flashing one after the other.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
