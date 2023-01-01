Western Advocate

Bishop of Bathurst Michael McKenna's statement on the late Pope Benedict

Updated January 1 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 2:14pm
Bishop of Bathurst Michael McKenna.

BISHOP of Bathurst Michael McKenna has praised the late Pope Benedict as a "genuinely humble man" who treated each person "with respect and full attention".

