Why not make George Street multi-lane one way north and Rankin multi-lane one way south?

Bathurst is one of the last regional centres in NSW to have a highway bypass.
Millions of dollars have been spent and continue to be spent on a dual road entry to the city from the east, leading to increased congestion on exit roads from the city westward.
The best thing Goulburn and Armidale ever did was to reroute the highway away from their town centres.
READ ALSO:
The longer it takes the Bathurst Council to make the decision to construct a bypass, the more expensive it will become.
Increasing the number of traffic lights on the current major traffic artery through the city will not solve the problem - a catastrophic traffic accident may.
To facilitate traffic flow within the city, serious consideration should be given to making George Street multi-lane one way north and Rankin Street multi-lane one way south (for all traffic coming off the low level bridge from Kelso).
This is not rocket science for anyone with a background in urban geography.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.