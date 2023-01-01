TIGANI Motorsport's silver class entry shapes up as one to watch at this year's Bathurst 12 Hour, under the Valmont Racing banner.
A quartet of drivers will get behind the wheel in the entry, led by Aaron Cameron and Duvashen Padayachee who join car owners Marcel Zalloua and Sergio Pires.
Cameron's list of achievements is already sizeable, most notably being his 2021 S5000 Tasman Series Title and numerous race wins in TCR Australia.
Recently, Cameron represented Australia in the TCR Category at the FIA Motorsport Games before returning home for the Adelaide 500 where he claimed victory in S5000.
Padayachee is another silver ranked bolster for the team, with back-to-back GT3 Am class victories in the 2017 and 2018 editions of Australia's International endurance race.
He has recently raced in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, alongside various GT racing starts which include the 2022 12 Hour alongside Zalloua and Pires.
The trio partnered up for the previous edition of the race aboard an outdated spec Mercedes AMG GT3, earning pole position in AAM class.
It is the same car that the team will compete with in 2023, after the fitment of the Mercedes Evo Kit which brings the #44 Valmont Racing machine into an outright specification.
"It's pretty cool to be getting ready for the Bathurst 12 Hour and my first ever race in a GT3 car. I've been working towards this for a few years now, with two 12 hour starts in a MARC car, but this will be a whole new level," Cameron said.
"I couldn't think of a better car to slip into the GT3 scene with, everyone I've talked to has said the Mercedes is quite a driver friendly car.
"There isn't a better team to do it with either, the operation that's started up at Tigani Motorsport recently is progressing really well and importantly it's a good bunch of people that just enjoy their racing.
"It's funny how it came about actually, I hadn't really talked much with anyone on the team, but Duvashen has the same Personal Trainer as I do. I was halfway through a session with my PT, and he mentioned that Duvashen was doing the 12 Hour and they were looking for another driver, and now here we are."
Zalloua said he's excited about the drive, given what Cameron brings to the table.
"We've known and raced with Duvashen for a while and his consistency and performance is always phenomenal so to add in the young talent of Aaron as well is very exciting," he said.
"More personally, I want to go out there and make amends for last time where it didn't quite go to plan over the course of the race.
"Over the course of 2022 we really set ourselves up for this next attempt at it. We've gained a lot of confidence from this year and I've been preparing really hard as we get in to the lead up to the event, so I'm excited to see what the big race holds for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.