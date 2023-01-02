Western Advocate

The Nepalese flag has been flown along Evans Bridge, courtesy of the Bathurst Lions Club

By Alise McIntosh
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 2:00pm
Members of the Bathurst Lions Club and Bathurst's Nepalese community celebrated the raising of the Nepalese Flag on Evans Bridge. Picture supplied

NEW Year's Day saw a new addition to Evans Bridge, with the Nepalese flag being raised on one of the six flagpoles for the first time in Bathurst's history.

