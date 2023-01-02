NEW Year's Day saw a new addition to Evans Bridge, with the Nepalese flag being raised on one of the six flagpoles for the first time in Bathurst's history.
The flag poles were first launched in 1993 by the Lions Club of Bathurst as a means to showcase Bathurst's proud promotion of a multicultural Australia.
While the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags are permanent fixtures in the display, the other three flag poles are changed monthly.
To highlight the beginning of a new month, and also a new year, the Nepalese flag was raised after being purchased by the Lions Club.
This was something that meant a great deal to the Nepalese community in Bathurst.
Community president Prajesh Khadka said that the raising of the flag was an absolute honour.
"We were all very proud. Everyone was feeling proud and it was a proud moment," he said.
"There were around 80 or 90 Nepalese people there to see the flag raising ceremony."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Of the Nepalese people who were there to commemorate the momentous occasion, several of them had travelled hundreds of kilometres to attend the event.
"People from Dubbo and people from Sydney as well came to celebrate," Mr Khadka said.
"I thought that it would be a great opportunity and proud moment for people to visit Bathurst for the day, and then after the ceremony, we had a barbecue and got to go to the race track and to a couple of dams that are near by."
As well as utilising the ceremony as a means to further assimilate into the Bathurst community, having the flag proudly flying along Evans Bridge will also serve as a way to educate the townspeople on the history of Nepal, and the origins of its flag.
"Normally, if a flag is raised on the bridge, people might have an interest in seeing the flag and question which country it is," Mr Khadka said.
"It might give people some concept of Nepal.
"Nepal is not part of any other country and has never been ruled by any other kingdom. It has always been an independent country."
According to Mr Khadka, the Nepalese flag serves as a visual representation of this independence.
"The Nepalese flag is different to the rest of the world. All the rest of the world have either a square or rectangular shape of a flag, but we have got a double triangle," he said.
These triangles represent the two main world religions of Nepal, Buddhism and Hinduism, as well as symbolising the Himalayan Mountain range.
"We have three colours on it; white and red and blue," Mr Khadka said.
"The white is for the moon and sun ... the red colour has the meaning of bravery for Nepalese soldiers and the blue is for peace."
The Nepalese flag was adopted in 1962 as a means to modernise it from past designs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.